Dr. Jeffrey Chang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Chang, MD
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Chang, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Chang, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Peabody, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Lahey Hospital and Medical Center.
Dr. Chang works at
Dr. Chang's Office Locations
-
1
Lahey Medical Center, Peabody1 Essex Center Dr, Peabody, MA 01960 Directions (978) 538-4400
-
2
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center31 MALL RD, Burlington, MA 01803 Directions (781) 744-8555
Hospital Affiliations
- Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chang?
I took my elderly father for a consultation about potentially having surgery. Dr. Chang was extremely thoughtful and took all the time necessary to make sure my father understood his options.
About Dr. Jeffrey Chang, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Mandarin
- 1154456226
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chang has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chang works at
Dr. Chang has seen patients for Macular Hole, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Vein Occlusion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chang speaks Mandarin.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Chang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.