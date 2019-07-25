See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Peoria, IL
Dr. Jeffrey Chang, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.1 (42)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Chang, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Peoria, IL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with OSF Saint Francis Medical Center.

Dr. Chang works at Endocrine & Diabetes Specialist in Peoria, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Thyroid Goiter and Diabetes Type 1 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Endocrine & Diabetes Sc
    3308 W Chartwell Rd, Peoria, IL 61614 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (309) 691-7640

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • OSF Saint Francis Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 42 ratings
    Patient Ratings (42)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (16)
    Jul 25, 2019
    READ ME. After seeing his 3/5 rating, my visit was off to a bad start before I even walked in the door. To add, I was an already critical ER nurse. THIS DOCTOR WAS GREAT. He explained everything in detail, answered our questions with ease, listened to our concerns, and didn't even get perturbed when I questioned the medicine he chose for treatment. He even made a joke or two. It was a great visit and all the staff (Dr. included) superceded my expectations.
    — Jul 25, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Jeffrey Chang, MD
    About Dr. Jeffrey Chang, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1992738728
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Chang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chang works at Endocrine & Diabetes Specialist in Peoria, IL. View the full address on Dr. Chang’s profile.

    Dr. Chang has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Thyroid Goiter and Diabetes Type 1, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    42 patients have reviewed Dr. Chang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chang.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

