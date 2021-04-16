Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Charpentier, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Charpentier, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Douglasville, GA. They specialize in Neurology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Wellstar Cobb Hospital, Wellstar Douglas Hospital and Wellstar Paulding Hospital.



Dr. Charpentier works at No longer in practice in Douglasville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Cerebral Artery Thrombosis and Stroke along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.