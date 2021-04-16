See All Neurologists in Douglasville, GA
Dr. Jeffrey Charpentier, MD

Neurology
3.6 (27)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Charpentier, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Charpentier, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Douglasville, GA. They specialize in Neurology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine &amp; Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Wellstar Cobb Hospital, Wellstar Douglas Hospital and Wellstar Paulding Hospital.

Dr. Charpentier works at No longer in practice in Douglasville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Cerebral Artery Thrombosis and Stroke along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Dr. Charpentier's Office Locations

    Douglas Neurology Associates
    4586 Timber Ridge Dr Ste 180, Douglasville, GA 30135 (678) 838-2180

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Wellstar Cobb Hospital
  • Wellstar Douglas Hospital
  • Wellstar Paulding Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Stroke
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Stroke

All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Febrile Convulsion Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Apr 16, 2021
    I like Dr. Charpentier. But the office personnel is awful. And it has been for the whole 6 or so years that I've been seeing Dr. Charpentier. It sometimes takes days to resolve even the simplest of problems. The latest with me, a medication I've been taking for several years was called in wrong. The prescription is supposed to be 2 pills a day at bedtime. They filled it for 30. Now I am out and have been trying unsuccessfully to get it refilled for the other 30. It's going on 3 days now, and they still haven't resolved it. And the phone situation is just as bad as it ever was. You call, leave a message, someone "might" call you back, and they might not. It seems to almost take an act of congress to get someone to answer the phone. It seems they have only one line and someone is on it all the time. If it wasn't for me liking Dr. Charpentier I would already be gone from the Hiram office.
    Eddie — Apr 16, 2021
    About Dr. Jeffrey Charpentier, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    • 23 years of experience
    • English
    • 1740283969
    Education & Certifications

    Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
