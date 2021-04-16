Dr. Jeffrey Charpentier, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Charpentier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Charpentier, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Charpentier, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Charpentier, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Douglasville, GA. They specialize in Neurology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Wellstar Cobb Hospital, Wellstar Douglas Hospital and Wellstar Paulding Hospital.
Dr. Charpentier's Office Locations
Douglas Neurology Associates4586 Timber Ridge Dr Ste 180, Douglasville, GA 30135 Directions (678) 838-2180
Hospital Affiliations
- Wellstar Cobb Hospital
- Wellstar Douglas Hospital
- Wellstar Paulding Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I like Dr. Charpentier. But the office personnel is awful. And it has been for the whole 6 or so years that I've been seeing Dr. Charpentier. It sometimes takes days to resolve even the simplest of problems. The latest with me, a medication I've been taking for several years was called in wrong. The prescription is supposed to be 2 pills a day at bedtime. They filled it for 30. Now I am out and have been trying unsuccessfully to get it refilled for the other 30. It's going on 3 days now, and they still haven't resolved it. And the phone situation is just as bad as it ever was. You call, leave a message, someone "might" call you back, and they might not. It seems to almost take an act of congress to get someone to answer the phone. It seems they have only one line and someone is on it all the time. If it wasn't for me liking Dr. Charpentier I would already be gone from the Hiram office.
About Dr. Jeffrey Charpentier, MD
- Neurology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1740283969
Education & Certifications
- Ross University / School of Medicine &amp; Veterinary Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Charpentier has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Charpentier accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Charpentier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Charpentier has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Cerebral Artery Thrombosis and Stroke, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Charpentier on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Charpentier. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Charpentier.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Charpentier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Charpentier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.