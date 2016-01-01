Dr. Childers has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jeffrey Childers, MD
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Childers, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Childers, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Childers' Office Locations
Holly Hill Hospital3019 Falstaff Rd, Raleigh, NC 27610 Directions (919) 250-7076
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jeffrey Childers, MD
- Psychiatry
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1740361013
Education & Certifications
- EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY
Dr. Childers has seen patients for Anxiety, Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Childers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Childers. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Childers.
