Dr. Jeffrey Christian, MD
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Christian, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Christian, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Westerly, RI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences and is affiliated with Westerly Hospital.
Dr. Christian's Office Locations
Westerly Medical Center Inc46 Wells St, Westerly, RI 02891 Directions (401) 596-0174
Northeast Medical Group45 Wells St, Westerly, RI 02891 Directions (401) 315-5595
Hospital Affiliations
- Westerly Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Christian is an amazing man and extremely skilled surgeon. He explained everything, and re-explained as needed!, answered every question, and always has a positive, cheerful demeanor. He is thorough, conscientious, patient, and kind. Other physicians hold him in high regard in terms of referring to him and when seeing the work he did on me; the scar is almost undetectable and the lumpectomy was only 4 months ago. I am so very fortunate to have had Dr. Christian perform the procedure.
About Dr. Jeffrey Christian, MD
- General Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1164435491
Education & Certifications
- University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Christian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Christian has seen patients for Port Placements or Replacements, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Christian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Christian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Christian.
