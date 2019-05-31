Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Chung, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF PSYCHOLOGY and is affiliated with Pali Momi Medical Center and Straub Clinic And Hospital.



Dr. Chung works at STRAUB CLINIC & HOSPITAL in Honolulu, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Bradycardia, Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.