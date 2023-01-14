Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Church, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Church, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from WV UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center and Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Church works at La Belle vie Plastic Surgery PC in Wilmington, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.