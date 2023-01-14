See All Plastic Surgeons in Wilmington, NC
Dr. Jeffrey Church, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5.0 (41)
Map Pin Small Wilmington, NC
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Church, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Church, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from WV UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center and Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Church works at La Belle vie Plastic Surgery PC in Wilmington, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Church's Office Locations

  1. 1
    La Belle vie Plastic Surgery PC
    1122 Medical Center Dr, Wilmington, NC 28401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 507-3104

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wound Repair
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Breast Reduction
Wound Repair
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Breast Reduction

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Wound Repair
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Breast Reduction
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Breast Reconstruction
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Lesion
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Skin Cancer
Skin Grafts
Abdominal Surgery
Abdominoplasty
Bedsores
Blepharoplasty
Breast Augmentation
Breast Cancer
Breast Lift Surgery
Breast Surgical Procedure
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Cosmetic Eyelid Surgery
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Excision of Skin Cancer
Eyelid Surgery
Gynecomastia
Lip, Excision or Resection
Liposuction
Localized Fat Deposits
Minimally Invasive Surgery
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty)
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery
Skin Excision for Hidradenitis
Spider Veins
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • MedCost
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 41 ratings
    Patient Ratings (41)
    5 Star
    (41)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 14, 2023
    Dr Church was so nice and thorough. He made me feel comfortable and went over everything with me. I’m looking forward to having him do my procedures.
    — Jan 14, 2023
    About Dr. Jeffrey Church, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 34 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1568463131
    Education & Certifications

    • YORK HOSPITAL
    • YORK HOSPITAL
    • WV UNIV SCH OF MED
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
    • Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.