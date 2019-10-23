Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Cizenski, MD is a Dermatologist in East Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Cayuga Medical Center at Ithaca.



Dr. Cizenski works at Empire Dermatology Pllc in East Syracuse, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Dry Skin and Contact Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.