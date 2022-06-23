Dr. Jeffrey Claiborne, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Claiborne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Claiborne, MD
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Claiborne, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Claiborne, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Mandeville, LA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital.
Dr. Claiborne's Office Locations
Northshore Plastic Surgery3401 East Causeway Approach, Mandeville, LA 70448 DirectionsMonday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Claiborne exceeded my expectations! He’s thorough, kind and very skilled at what he does. I’m more impressed with my results- more than I thought I would be. I should have done this years ago!
About Dr. Jeffrey Claiborne, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Claiborne has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Claiborne accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Claiborne using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Claiborne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Claiborne. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Claiborne.
