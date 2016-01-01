Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Clarke, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Clarke, MD is a Pulmonologist in Paducah, KY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Paducah.



Dr. Clarke works at Baptist Health Medical Group Pulmonary & Critical Care Medicine in Paducah, KY. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Emphysema along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.