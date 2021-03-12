Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Cochran, DO

Dr. Jeffrey Cochran, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Massillon, OH. They graduated from Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Aultman Hospital, Mercy Medical Center and Union Hospital.



Dr. Cochran works at Tri County Orthopedic Surgeons in Massillon, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Thoracic Spine Fracture, Intervertebral Disc Disease and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.