Dr. Jeffrey Coe, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Coe, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Los Gatos, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Washington University|Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine and is affiliated with El Camino Health - Los Gatos Campus, Good Samaritan Hospital, Mission Community Hospital, O'Connor Hospital and Regional Medical Center Of San Jose.
Locations
-
1
Orthonorcal Inc.340 Dardanelli Ln Ste 10, Los Gatos, CA 95032 Directions (408) 412-8100
-
2
Golden State Orthopedics & Spine - Capitola4140 Jade St Ste 100, Capitola, CA 95010 Directions (831) 475-4024Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- El Camino Health - Los Gatos Campus
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Mission Community Hospital
- O'Connor Hospital
- Regional Medical Center Of San Jose
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Coe since 2019, but at the time I didn’t have good health insurance, when I was able to change insurance, I immediately called his office to start the process of having my much need back surgery. He’s smart, explains everything well, best surgeon I’ve ever had!
About Dr. Jeffrey Coe, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- English, German
- 1225107691
Education & Certifications
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- St. Louis Shriners Hospital For Children
- Letterman Army Medical Center
- Washington University|Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
