Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Coe, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Los Gatos, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Washington University|Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine and is affiliated with El Camino Health - Los Gatos Campus, Good Samaritan Hospital, Mission Community Hospital, O'Connor Hospital and Regional Medical Center Of San Jose.



Dr. Coe works at Golden State Orthopedics in Los Gatos, CA with other offices in Capitola, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Spondylolisthesis and Intervertebral Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.