Dr. Jeffrey Cohen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Cohen, MD
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Cohen, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Cohen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center, Houston Methodist Hospital, Methodist Hospital, North Central Baptist Hospital and Val Verde Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Cohen works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Cohen's Office Locations
-
1
Medical Center Ophthalmology Associates11212 State Highway 151 Ste 150, San Antonio, TX 78251 Directions (210) 697-2020Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Del Rio608 N Bedell Ave, Del Rio, TX 78840 Directions (830) 775-7271
-
3
Downtown315 N San Saba Ste 970, San Antonio, TX 78207 Directions (210) 697-2020
-
4
Medical Center Ophthalmology Associates9157 Huebner Rd, San Antonio, TX 78240 Directions (210) 697-2020
-
5
Medical Center Ophthalmology Associates11900 Crownpoint Ste 140, San Antonio, TX 78233 Directions (210) 697-2020
-
6
Medical Center Ophthmlgy Assocs109 Gallery Cir Ste 139, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 697-2020
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Methodist Hospital
- North Central Baptist Hospital
- Val Verde Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cohen?
I’m 61 and had developed Strabismus. (I had it as a child and had the inner eye muscles corrected) Dr. Cohen surgically corrected the outer muscles last week. He’s an excellent surgeon and explained everything I should expect during recovery. They are my EYES so I want the best surgeon treating me. Highly recommend!!
About Dr. Jeffrey Cohen, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 46 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1114922846
Education & Certifications
- Hermann Eye Center University Tex
- Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
- St Francis Genl Hosp
- Drexel University College of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cohen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cohen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cohen works at
Dr. Cohen has seen patients for Visual Field Defects, Esotropia and Exotropia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cohen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cohen speaks Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cohen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cohen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.