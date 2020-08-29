See All Ophthalmologists in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Jeffrey Cohen, MD

Ophthalmology
3.4 (25)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Cohen, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Cohen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center, Houston Methodist Hospital, Methodist Hospital, North Central Baptist Hospital and Val Verde Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Cohen works at TSAOG Orthopaedics in San Antonio, TX with other offices in Del Rio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects, Esotropia and Exotropia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Cohen's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Medical Center Ophthalmology Associates
    11212 State Highway 151 Ste 150, San Antonio, TX 78251 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 697-2020
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Del Rio
    608 N Bedell Ave, Del Rio, TX 78840 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (830) 775-7271
  3. 3
    Downtown
    315 N San Saba Ste 970, San Antonio, TX 78207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 697-2020
  4. 4
    Medical Center Ophthalmology Associates
    9157 Huebner Rd, San Antonio, TX 78240 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 697-2020
  5. 5
    Medical Center Ophthalmology Associates
    11900 Crownpoint Ste 140, San Antonio, TX 78233 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 697-2020
  6. 6
    Medical Center Ophthmlgy Assocs
    109 Gallery Cir Ste 139, San Antonio, TX 78258 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 697-2020

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Medical Center
  • Houston Methodist Hospital
  • Methodist Hospital
  • North Central Baptist Hospital
  • Val Verde Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Visual Field Defects
Esotropia
Exotropia
Visual Field Defects
Esotropia
Exotropia

Treatment frequency



Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Duane Retraction Syndrome Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Extraocular Muscle Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Mechanical Strabismus Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Strabismus Surgery Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Acquired Coloboma Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Leucocoria Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Monofixation Syndrome Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ocular Surface Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Repair of Eye Laceration Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinoblastoma Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Vertical Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Aug 29, 2020
    I’m 61 and had developed Strabismus. (I had it as a child and had the inner eye muscles corrected) Dr. Cohen surgically corrected the outer muscles last week. He’s an excellent surgeon and explained everything I should expect during recovery. They are my EYES so I want the best surgeon treating me. Highly recommend!!
    Teresa Burdick — Aug 29, 2020
    About Dr. Jeffrey Cohen, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 46 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1114922846
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Hermann Eye Center University Tex
    Residency
    • Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
    Internship
    • St Francis Genl Hosp
    Medical Education
    • Drexel University College of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Cohen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cohen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cohen has seen patients for Visual Field Defects, Esotropia and Exotropia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cohen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cohen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cohen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

