Dr. Jeffrey Cohen, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Hartford, CT. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Midstate Medical Center, Hartford Hospital and The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus.



Dr. Cohen works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Hartford, CT with other offices in West Hartford, CT and Farmington, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.