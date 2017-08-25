Dr. Jeffrey Cohen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Cohen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Cohen, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Hartford, CT. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Midstate Medical Center, Hartford Hospital and The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus.

Locations
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group85 Seymour St Ste 425, Hartford, CT 06106 Directions (860) 548-7336
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group65 Memorial Rd Ste 500, West Hartford, CT 06107 Directions (860) 947-8500
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group399 Farmington Ave Lowr 2, Farmington, CT 06032 Directions (860) 246-2071
Hospital Affiliations
- Midstate Medical Center
- Hartford Hospital
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
In March 2017 I needed a total colectomy due to UC, I met him the day before my surgery (after never meeting him before) and all of my fears went away. I had a temporary ileostomy for a few months and in August I had my take down & my jpouch was complete. This man saved my life and gave me a better quality of life for me since I'm only 25. I owe this man so much. He is amazing and the sweetest & smartest person. Thank you Dr. Cohen!
About Dr. Jeffrey Cohen, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1245230200
Education & Certifications
- Lahey Clin
- Colum Presby Med Center
- Colum Presby Med Center
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cohen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cohen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohen.
