Dr. Jeffrey Cohen, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Cohen, DPM
Dr. Jeffrey Cohen, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Round Rock, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. David's Round Rock Medical Center.
Dr. Cohen's Office Locations
-
1
Precision Podiatry PA7200 Wyoming Springs Dr Ste 1150, Round Rock, TX 78681 Directions (512) 336-2300
-
2
Precision Podiatry1103 Cypress Creek Rd Ste 101, Cedar Park, TX 78613 Directions (512) 336-2300
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's Round Rock Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I'm going for the surgery on my leg that left me completely paralyzed on my right side and he plans to fix it we'll see
About Dr. Jeffrey Cohen, DPM
- Podiatry
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1811950249
Education & Certifications
- CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Cohen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cohen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cohen has seen patients for Nail Avulsion and Excision, Foot Fracture and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cohen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohen.
