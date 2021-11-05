Dr. Cohen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jeffrey Cohen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Cohen, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Cohen, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Wash U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Cohen's Office Locations
Central Orlando Dialysis2548 N Orange Blossom Trl Ste 400, Orlando, FL 32804 Directions (407) 246-5081
Abdominal Pain Anesthesia of Florida3885 Oakwater Cir, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (407) 851-5600
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
He is an angel on earth! My daughter is proof of his dedication and care. I almost lost her 3 yrs ago due to Lupus. Thank you Dr!
About Dr. Jeffrey Cohen, MD
- Nephrology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1942275383
Education & Certifications
- U Tex Hlth Sci
- Barnes - Jewish Hospital
- Wash U, School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cohen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cohen has seen patients for Calcium Metabolism Disorders, Hypercalcemia and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cohen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohen.
