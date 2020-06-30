Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Colburn, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga.



Dr. Colburn works at CHI Memorial Internal Medicine Associates - Chattanooga - Hixson Pike in Chattanooga, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.