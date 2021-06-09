Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Cole, DO

Dr. Jeffrey Cole, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of New England College Of Osteopathic Medicine.



Dr. Cole works at Bosley Medical Group, Newport Beach, CA in Newport Beach, CA with other offices in Scottsdale, AZ and Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.