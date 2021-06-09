See All Plastic Surgeons in Newport Beach, CA
Dr. Jeffrey Cole, DO

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.2 (45)
Map Pin Small Newport Beach, CA
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Cole, DO

Dr. Jeffrey Cole, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of New England College Of Osteopathic Medicine.

Dr. Cole works at Bosley Medical Group, Newport Beach, CA in Newport Beach, CA with other offices in Scottsdale, AZ and Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Cole's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Bosley Medical Group, Newport Beach, CA
    4220 Von Karman Ave Ste 110, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Entebella
    15425 N Scottsdale Rd Ste 120, Scottsdale, AZ 85254 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 278-7233
  3. 3
    National Hair Centers
    5828 N 7TH ST, Phoenix, AZ 85014 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 230-0000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Liposuction
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Liposuction

Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 45 ratings
    Patient Ratings (45)
    5 Star
    (34)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Jun 09, 2021
    Friendly, professional, outstanding results. Highly recommend Dr. Cole.
    Paula — Jun 09, 2021
    About Dr. Jeffrey Cole, DO

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 26 years of experience
    • English
    • 1659484491
    Education & Certifications

    • Am Acad Cosmetic Surg
    • BiCounty Comm/Henry Ford Hosp
    • Mesa General Hospital Medical Center
    • University Of New England College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    • UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN MAINE
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Cole, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cole is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cole has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cole has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    45 patients have reviewed Dr. Cole. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cole.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cole, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cole appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

