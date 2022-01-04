Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Collins, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Collins, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Anniston, AL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Collins works at OB Gyn Associates, Anniston, AL in Anniston, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Perimenopause, Symptomatic Menopause and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.