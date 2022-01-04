Dr. Jeffrey Collins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Collins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Collins, MD
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Collins, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Collins, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Anniston, AL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Collins' Office Locations
OB Gyn Associates, Anniston, AL901 Leighton Ave Ste 102, Anniston, AL 36207 Directions (256) 236-1300
Hospital Affiliations
- Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Collins has been my OBGYN for almost 20 years. He's kind, compassionate, and always listens to my problems and my concerns
About Dr. Jeffrey Collins, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Sacred Heart Hosp of Pensacola
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
- University of Alabama
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Collins has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Collins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Collins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Collins has seen patients for Perimenopause, Symptomatic Menopause and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Collins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Collins speaks Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Collins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Collins.
