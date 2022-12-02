Dr. Jeffrey Collins, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Collins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Collins, DO
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Collins, DO is a Dermatologist in East Greenwich, RI.
Dr. Collins works at
Locations
-
1
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery â€“ East Greenwich1351 S County Trl Ste 302, East Greenwich, RI 02818 Directions (844) 986-3376
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Collins?
On time, thorough....Dr Collins was thoughtful, talked about the procedures, options. I would definitely return to him.
About Dr. Jeffrey Collins, DO
- Dermatology
- English
- 1174942403
Education & Certifications
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Collins has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Collins accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Collins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Collins works at
Dr. Collins has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Itchy Skin and Intertrigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Collins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Collins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Collins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Collins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Collins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.