Dr. Jeffrey Colnes, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Colnes, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Dover, NH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Vermont Larner College of Medicine and is affiliated with Anna Jaques Hospital, Frisbie Memorial Hospital, Portsmouth Regional Hospital, Wentworth-Douglass Hospital and York Hospital.
Locations
Seacoast Cardiology Associates750 Central Ave Ste U, Dover, NH 03820 Directions (603) 431-6691
Cardiovascular Care York Hospital12 Hospital Dr Ste D, York, ME 03909 Directions (207) 363-6136
New Hampshire Cardiology Care2064 Woodbury Ave Ste 103, Newington, NH 03801 Directions (603) 431-6691
- Anna Jaques Hospital
- Frisbie Memorial Hospital
- Portsmouth Regional Hospital
- Wentworth-Douglass Hospital
- York Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Yes, he can be late for an appointment but it's because he's busy helping someone get the right treatment. I've found Dr. Colnes to be caring, compassionate and knowledgable. He's taken the time to explain my condition, treatment options, etc., has been very willing to answer questions, and has never rushed an appointment. Recommended...
- Cardiology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- Hospital of Saint Raphael
- Central Mass Med Ctr
- University of Vermont Larner College of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Colnes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Colnes has seen patients for Heart Disease, Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Colnes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Colnes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Colnes.
