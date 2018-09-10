Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Colnes, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Dover, NH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Vermont Larner College of Medicine and is affiliated with Anna Jaques Hospital, Frisbie Memorial Hospital, Portsmouth Regional Hospital, Wentworth-Douglass Hospital and York Hospital.



Dr. Colnes works at New Hampshire Cardiology Care in Dover, NH with other offices in York, ME and Newington, NH. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.