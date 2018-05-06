See All Plastic Surgeons in Novi, MI
Dr. Jeffrey Colton, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.6 (10)
Map Pin Small Novi, MI
Accepting new patients
49 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Colton, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Colton, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Novi, MI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital.

Dr. Colton works at The Colton Cener, Novi, MI in Novi, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Colton's Office Locations

  1. 1
    The Colton Center
    39475 Lewis Dr Ste 175, Novi, MI 48377 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Eyelid Disorders
Eyelid Surgery
Facelift
Eyelid Disorders
Eyelid Surgery
Facelift

Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Facelift
Head and Neck Surgery Chevron Icon
Nose Disorders Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Guardian
    • Health Net
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    May 06, 2018
    Wonderful. I had my ear stitched by Dr. Colton after my earlobe split. He was wonderful and professional. Lisa his Office Assistant is amazing. So professional
    — May 06, 2018
    About Dr. Jeffrey Colton, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 49 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1912109000
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Preceptor G Jan Beekhuis MD
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of Michigan
    Residency
    Internship
    • St Joseph Mercy Hosp
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Michigan Medical School
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

