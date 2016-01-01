See All Neurosurgeons in Amarillo, TX
Dr. Jeffrey Cone, MD

Neurosurgery
Call for new patient details
48 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Cone, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Cone, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Amarillo, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston and is affiliated with Northwest Texas Healthcare System and Quail Creek Surgical Hospital.

Dr. Cone works at JEFFREY CONE, MD PA in Amarillo, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Osteoarthritis of Spine and Herniated Disc along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

Dr. Cone's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jeffrey D. Cone M.d. P.A.
    6822 Plum Creek Dr, Amarillo, TX 79124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (806) 373-3177

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwest Texas Healthcare System
  • Quail Creek Surgical Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Herniated Disc

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Reconstructive Surgery for Deformities Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Tumor Resection Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Jeffrey Cone, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • 48 years of experience
    • English
    • 1376603209
    Education & Certifications

    • Queens Sq Ni
    • Parkland-University Tx Hlth Sci Ctr
    • University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cone has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Osteoarthritis of Spine and Herniated Disc, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cone on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Cone has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cone.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

