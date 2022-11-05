See All Podiatric Surgeons in Paramus, NJ
Super Profile

Dr. Jeffrey Conforti, DPM

Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
4.2 (38)
Map Pin Small Paramus, NJ
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Conforti, DPM

Dr. Jeffrey Conforti, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Paramus, NJ. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.

Dr. Conforti works at Hackensack University Medical Center in Paramus, NJ with other offices in Clifton, NJ and Ridgewood, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Conforti's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ridgewood Foot & Ankle Center
    2 Sears Dr Ste 201, Paramus, NJ 07652 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 986-1900
  2. 2
    Clifton Foot & Ankle Center
    925 Clifton Ave, Clifton, NJ 07013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 472-4700
  3. 3
    Ridgewood Foot and Ankle Center
    60 W Ridgewood Ave, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 986-1900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Plantar Fasciitis

Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Plantar Fasciitis
Achilles Tendinitis
Bunion
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Hammer Toe
Heel Spur
Ankle Fracture
Autoimmune Diseases
Bone Disorders
Bursitis
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Flat Foot
Foot Conditions
Foot Deformities
Foot Fracture
Foot Sprain
Fracture
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Ganglion Cyst
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Heel Pain
Joint Drainage
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
Lupus
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Morton's Neuroma
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Sever's Disease
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Stress Fracture of Foot
Tendonitis
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    About Dr. Jeffrey Conforti, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Polish and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1760499099
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • New York College of Podiatric Medicine
    Residency
    • Colmery O'Neil Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • New York University School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Rutgers College / Rutgers University
    Board Certifications
    • Foot Surgery
