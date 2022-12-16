Dr. Jeffrey Cooper, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cooper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Cooper, DO
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Cooper, DO
Dr. Jeffrey Cooper, DO is an Urology Specialist in Renton, WA. They specialize in Urology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with St. Anne Hospital and Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Cooper works at
Dr. Cooper's Office Locations
-
1
Marcus R. Kauffman M.d. Pllc4033 Talbot Rd S Ste 470, Renton, WA 98055 Directions
-
2
Brown Paul MD4300 Talbot Rd S Ste 104, Renton, WA 98055 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- ODS Health Plan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Regence Blue Shield of Washington
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cooper?
Dr Cooper is a very caring all around nice man. He cares about his patients and it shows with every visit. He is well trained and knowledgeable. I trust him with my life. I feel valued by him and consider him a friend as well as my Doctor.
About Dr. Jeffrey Cooper, DO
- Urology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1588634935
Education & Certifications
- Michigan State Univ
- Michigan State Univ
- Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Anne Hospital
- Valley Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cooper has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cooper accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Cooper using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Cooper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cooper works at
Dr. Cooper has seen patients for Urinary Hesitancy, Hypogonadism and Testicular Dysfunction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cooper on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
68 patients have reviewed Dr. Cooper. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cooper.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cooper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cooper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.