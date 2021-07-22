Dr. Coppage has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jeffrey Coppage, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Coppage, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Coppage, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Pewaukee, WI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from St Louis Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with ProHealth Oconomowoc Memorial Hospital and Prohealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Coppage's Office Locations
Dr. Coppage's Office Locations
Orthopedic Associates of WisconsinN15W28300 Golf Rd, Pewaukee, WI 53072 Directions (262) 544-5311Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- ProHealth Oconomowoc Memorial Hospital
- Prohealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My daughter and I have both been seen by Dr. Coppage multiple times for broken wrists. His calm demeanor is great and he takes the time to explain everything throughout the appointments. Dr. Coppage is not one to jump straight to surgery and recommends non-invasive approaches first, which I very much appreciated. I hope to not break anymore bones in the future, but if needed I would definitely return to see him.
About Dr. Jeffrey Coppage, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1528382413
Education & Certifications
- Hospital for Special Surgery
- University of Vermont
- St Louis Univ Sch Of Med
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Coppage accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Coppage has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Coppage has seen patients for Ganglion Cyst, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Limb Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Coppage on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Coppage. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coppage.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Coppage, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Coppage appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.