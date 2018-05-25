Dr. Craddock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Craddock, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Craddock, MD is a Psychologist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Psychology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 880 S Pleasantburg Dr Ste 3G, Greenville, SC 29607 Directions (864) 991-8889
Recovery Concepts of Carolina Upst LLC1653 E Main St, Easley, SC 29640 Directions (864) 306-8533
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr Craddock for almost 3 years and i honestly cant find 1 bad thing to say about him. Hes Very thorough, thoughtful, caring, and he dont mind going above and beyond to help you. Can always put a smile on your face. Many times i would have just gave up on different paths in my life but his words "ill not leave you,give up on you,and WE WILL GET THROUGH THIS TOGETHER, YOUR NEVER ALONE". It shows the Dr he is I love him and he speaks the truth and from the heart. BEST EVER
About Dr. Jeffrey Craddock, MD
- Psychology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1174578538
Education & Certifications
- Bowman Gray School of Medicine
- Wake Forest University Baptist Med Center
- Medical University of South Carolina
Frequently Asked Questions
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Craddock. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Craddock.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Craddock, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Craddock appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.