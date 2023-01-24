Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Craig, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Craig, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Owasso, OK. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from University of Oklahoma / Health Sciences Center|University of Oklahome College of Medicine and is affiliated with Hillcrest Medical Center.



Dr. Craig works at Utica Park Clinic in Owasso, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.