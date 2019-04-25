Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Crippin, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Alton Memorial Hospital, Barnes Jewish Hospital, Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital, Barnes-jewish West County Hospital, Christian Hospital, Cox Medical Center South, Herrin Hospital, HSHS St. Francis Hospital, HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital Highland, Memorial Hospital Belleville, Mercy Hospital Springfield, Missouri Baptist Medical Center, Missouri Delta Medical Center, Paris Community Hospital, Parkland Health Center - Farmington, Perry County Memorial Hospital, Phelps Health, Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center, Progress West Hospital, Saint Francis Medical Center, Southeast Hospital and Southeasthealth Center Of Stoddard County.



They frequently treat conditions like Cirrhosis, Viral Hepatitis and Liver Damage from Alcohol along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.