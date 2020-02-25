Dr. Jeffrey Crist, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Crist is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Crist, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Crist, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Chicago and is affiliated with Fort Loudoun Medical Center and Parkwest Medical Center.
Dr. Crist works at
Locations
-
1
Westside Gastrointestinal Specialists Pllc9330 Park West Blvd Ste 506, Knoxville, TN 37923 Directions (865) 539-5372
-
2
Westside Gastrointestinal Specialists9349 Park West Blvd Ste 101, Knoxville, TN 37923 Directions (865) 539-5372
-
3
Lenoir City Office576 Fort Loudoun Medical Center Dr Ste 105, Lenoir City, TN 37772 Directions (865) 539-5372
Hospital Affiliations
- Fort Loudoun Medical Center
- Parkwest Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Crist?
The guy is great, he put me on the right medication and solved my problem quickly
About Dr. Jeffrey Crist, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1255318762
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Medical School/Beth Israel Hospital
- University of Wisconsin
- University Of California
- University of Chicago
- Duke University
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Crist has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Crist accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Crist has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Crist works at
Dr. Crist has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Crist on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Crist. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crist.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Crist, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Crist appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.