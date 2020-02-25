See All Gastroenterologists in Knoxville, TN
Dr. Jeffrey Crist, MD

Gastroenterology
3.0 (25)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Crist, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Chicago and is affiliated with Fort Loudoun Medical Center and Parkwest Medical Center.

Dr. Crist works at Westside Gastrointestinal Specialists in Knoxville, TN with other offices in Lenoir City, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Westside Gastrointestinal Specialists Pllc
    9330 Park West Blvd Ste 506, Knoxville, TN 37923 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 539-5372
  2. 2
    Westside Gastrointestinal Specialists
    9349 Park West Blvd Ste 101, Knoxville, TN 37923 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 539-5372
  3. 3
    Lenoir City Office
    576 Fort Loudoun Medical Center Dr Ste 105, Lenoir City, TN 37772 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 539-5372

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Fort Loudoun Medical Center
  • Parkwest Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abdominal Pain
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diarrhea
Abdominal Pain
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diarrhea

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastrojejunal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (12)
    About Dr. Jeffrey Crist, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1255318762
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Harvard Medical School/Beth Israel Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of Wisconsin
    Residency
    Internship
    • University Of California
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Chicago
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Duke University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Crist, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Crist is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Crist has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Crist has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Crist has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Crist on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Crist. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crist.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Crist, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Crist appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

