Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Crist, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Chicago and is affiliated with Fort Loudoun Medical Center and Parkwest Medical Center.



Dr. Crist works at Westside Gastrointestinal Specialists in Knoxville, TN with other offices in Lenoir City, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.