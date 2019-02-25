Dr. Jeffrey Crittenden, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Crittenden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Crittenden, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Crittenden, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Dothan, AL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Flowers Hospital, Medical Center Barbour, Medical Center Enterprise and Southeast Health Medical Center.
Dr. Crittenden works at
Locations
-
1
Digestive Hlth Specs Of The SE480 HONEYSUCKLE RD, Dothan, AL 36305 Directions (334) 836-1212
-
2
Flowers Hospital4370 W Main St, Dothan, AL 36305 Directions (334) 836-1212
- 3 614 N Main St Ste A, Enterprise, AL 36330 Directions (334) 489-4244
-
4
Southeast Alabama Medical Center1108 Ross Clark Cir, Dothan, AL 36301 Directions (334) 793-8020Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Flowers Hospital
- Medical Center Barbour
- Medical Center Enterprise
- Southeast Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient for more than 5 years. He has been very thorough and thoughtful at every encounter. His staff follows-up, as appropriate. I recently needed an appointment quickly, and they were able to work me in within 24 hours, which is great for a specialist! If you are looking for a doctor to joke around with, perhaps you should keep looking; if you are looking for a physician that provides great care, then I highly recommend Dr. Crittenden!
About Dr. Jeffrey Crittenden, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1043264336
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
