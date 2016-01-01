Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Crook, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Norman, OK. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med and is affiliated with Arbuckle Memorial Hospital and Norman Regional Hospital.



Dr. Crook works at Chest Pain Center Emergecy Dept in Norman, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.