Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Cross, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Cross, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lakewood, CO. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Surgery. They graduated from Brown Medical School and is affiliated with St. Anthony Hospital and St. Anthony Summit Hospital.



Dr. Cross works at APEX Emergency Group in Lakewood, CO with other offices in Goodland, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Ventral Hernia, Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.