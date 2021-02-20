Dr. Jeffrey Cross, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cross is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Cross, MD
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Cross, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Cross, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lakewood, CO. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Surgery. They graduated from Brown Medical School and is affiliated with St. Anthony Hospital and St. Anthony Summit Hospital.
Dr. Cross works at
Dr. Cross' Office Locations
-
1
St Anthony Hospital11600 W 2nd Pl, Lakewood, CO 80228 Directions (720) 321-0000Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pmSaturday9:00am - 4:00pmSunday9:00am - 4:00pm
-
2
CHPG St. Anthony Associated Surgeons11700 W 2nd Pl # 210A, Lakewood, CO 80228 Directions (720) 321-8080
-
3
Goodland Regional Medical Center220 W 2nd St, Goodland, KS 67735 Directions (785) 890-6030
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Anthony Hospital
- St. Anthony Summit Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cross?
Dr Cross is the nicest doctor. He is very personable, timely and really cares about you.
About Dr. Jeffrey Cross, MD
- General Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1205872587
Education & Certifications
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
- U Colo Sch Med
- Brown Medical School
- Dartmouth
- Thoracic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cross has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cross accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cross has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cross works at
Dr. Cross has seen patients for Ventral Hernia, Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cross on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Cross. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cross.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cross, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cross appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.