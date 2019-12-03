Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Crowley, MD is a Dermatologist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Stanford University|Stanford University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield.



Dr. Crowley works at Bakersfield Dermatology in Bakersfield, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Excision of Skin Lesion, Skin Discoloration and Seborrheic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.