Dr. Jeffrey Crowley, MD

Dermatology
3.3 (14)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Crowley, MD is a Dermatologist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Stanford University|Stanford University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield.

Dr. Crowley works at Bakersfield Dermatology in Bakersfield, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Excision of Skin Lesion, Skin Discoloration and Seborrheic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Bakersfield Dermatology
    5101 Commerce Dr Ste 101, Bakersfield, CA 93309 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 327-3756

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Excision of Skin Lesion
Skin Discoloration
Seborrheic Keratosis
Excision of Skin Lesion
Skin Discoloration
Seborrheic Keratosis

Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Biopsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Biopsy
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Mole Removal Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Skin Biopsy Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Removal Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Surgery Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Wart Removal Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of California
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Dec 03, 2019
    Outstanding every time!!!
    Darren Caskey — Dec 03, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jeffrey Crowley, MD
    About Dr. Jeffrey Crowley, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1073500278
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Stanford Hospital
    Internship
    • Stanford Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Stanford University|Stanford University School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Crowley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Crowley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Crowley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Crowley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Crowley works at Bakersfield Dermatology in Bakersfield, CA. View the full address on Dr. Crowley’s profile.

    Dr. Crowley has seen patients for Excision of Skin Lesion, Skin Discoloration and Seborrheic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Crowley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Crowley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crowley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Crowley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Crowley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

