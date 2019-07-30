Dr. Csiszar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jeffrey Csiszar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Csiszar, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Csiszar, MD is an Urology Specialist in Hanford, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Adventist Health Hanford.
Dr. Csiszar's Office Locations
Jeffrey W Csiszar MD804 W 7th St, Hanford, CA 93230 Directions (559) 587-0330
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Hanford
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Health System
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Csiszar has been treating me for 11 years. In addition to being a very skilled and thorough physician he is one of the nicest people I have ever met. His staff are all great to work with.
About Dr. Jeffrey Csiszar, MD
- Urology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1902807829
Education & Certifications
- Kaiser Permanente Med Center
- Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
Dr. Csiszar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Csiszar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Csiszar has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Bladder Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Csiszar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Csiszar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Csiszar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Csiszar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Csiszar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.