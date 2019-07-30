See All Urologists in Hanford, CA
Dr. Jeffrey Csiszar, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Jeffrey Csiszar, MD

Urology
3.8 (14)
Map Pin Small Hanford, CA
Call for new patient details
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Csiszar, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Csiszar, MD is an Urology Specialist in Hanford, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Adventist Health Hanford.

Dr. Csiszar works at Jeffrey W Csiszar MD in Hanford, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Bladder Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Urology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Nadeem Rahman, MD
Dr. Nadeem Rahman, MD
3.6 (41)
View Profile
Dr. Andrew Chi, MD
Dr. Andrew Chi, MD
5.0 (1)
View Profile
Dr. Harold Rainwater, MD
Dr. Harold Rainwater, MD
3.0 (32)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Saint Agnes Medical Center.

Dr. Csiszar's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jeffrey W Csiszar MD
    804 W 7th St, Hanford, CA 93230 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 587-0330

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Health Hanford

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Urinary Stones
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Bladder Infection
Urinary Stones
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Bladder Infection

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Cancers Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Male Genital System Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Genitourinary Cancer Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostate Diseases Chevron Icon
Prostate Procedures Chevron Icon
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Urachal Cancer Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Ureterscopies Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Delta Health System
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of California
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Csiszar?

    Jul 30, 2019
    Dr. Csiszar has been treating me for 11 years. In addition to being a very skilled and thorough physician he is one of the nicest people I have ever met. His staff are all great to work with.
    George Allen — Jul 30, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jeffrey Csiszar, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jeffrey Csiszar, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Csiszar to family and friends

    Dr. Csiszar's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Csiszar

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jeffrey Csiszar, MD.

    About Dr. Jeffrey Csiszar, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1902807829
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Kaiser Permanente Med Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Csiszar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Csiszar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Csiszar works at Jeffrey W Csiszar MD in Hanford, CA. View the full address on Dr. Csiszar’s profile.

    Dr. Csiszar has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Bladder Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Csiszar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Csiszar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Csiszar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Csiszar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Csiszar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jeffrey Csiszar, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.