Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Cummings, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Cummings, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Carson City, NV. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Barton Memorial Hospital, Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center and Carson Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Cummings works at Tahoe Fracture Orthopedic And Spine in Carson City, NV with other offices in Reno, NV, Gardnerville, NV and South Lake Tahoe, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Shoulder Arthroscopy, Neuroplasty and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.