Dr. Jeffrey Cumplido, MD

Internal Medicine
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Cumplido, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Cumplido, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in East Providence, RI. 

Dr. Cumplido works at Coastal Medical in East Providence, RI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Cumplido's Office Locations

    Coastal Medical Inc
    900 Warren Ave Ste 400, East Providence, RI 02914

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rhode Island Hospital
  • The Miriam Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Jeffrey Cumplido, MD

    Education & Certifications

    Dr. Cumplido has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cumplido works at Coastal Medical in East Providence, RI. View the full address on Dr. Cumplido’s profile.

    Dr. Cumplido has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cumplido.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cumplido, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cumplido appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

