Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Cuomo, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Cuomo, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Jasper, AL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Dch Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Cuomo works at Southern Orth/Sprt Medcn Assocs in Jasper, AL with other offices in Tuscaloosa, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.