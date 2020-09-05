Dr. Jeffrey Hart, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hart is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Hart, DO
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Hart, DO
Dr. Jeffrey Hart, DO is a Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in East Setauket, NY. They specialize in Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury and is affiliated with Saint Charles Hospital and St. Catherine of Siena Hospital.
Dr. Hart's Office Locations
St. Charles Orthopedics - East Setauket6 Technology Dr Ste 100, East Setauket, NY 11733 Directions (631) 689-6698Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Orthopedic Associates of Long Island500 Commack Rd Unit 150B, Commack, NY 11725 Directions (631) 689-6698
Orthopedic Associates Of Long Island475 E Main St Ste 115, Patchogue, NY 11772 Directions (631) 689-6698
St. Charles Orthopedics - Patchogue55 Medford Ave Unit E, Patchogue, NY 11772 Directions (631) 689-6698
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Charles Hospital
- St. Catherine of Siena Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HIP Health Plan of New York
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vytra Health Plans
- Worker's Compensation
I have been pleased with every aspect of my care. Dr Hart, his PA Ryan and the entire staff are kind, helpful and professional. I had a knee replacement and couldn't have been happier with the outcome. Their expertise and the information shared with me definitely helped me through an optimal recovery. Dr Hart was recommended to me by an Orthopedic Nurse so I knew I would be in good hands.....and I wasn't disappointed.
About Dr. Jeffrey Hart, DO
- Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1386801579
Education & Certifications
- Florida Orthopaedic Institute
- Plainview Hospital
- Peninsula Hospital
- Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury
- Quinnipiac University
- Orthopedic Surgery
