Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Hart, DO

Dr. Jeffrey Hart, DO is a Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in East Setauket, NY. They specialize in Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury and is affiliated with Saint Charles Hospital and St. Catherine of Siena Hospital.



Dr. Hart works at Orthopedic Associates Of Long Island in East Setauket, NY with other offices in Commack, NY and Patchogue, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.