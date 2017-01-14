Dr. Jeffrey Daly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Daly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Daly, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jeffrey Daly, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from University of Rochester Med Sch and is affiliated with Ellis Hospital.
Spectrum Neuroscience and Treatment Institute901 5th Ave, New York, NY 10021 Directions (646) 352-0220
- Ellis Hospital
- Amerihealth
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- We do not accept health insurance
Dr. Daly has been very helpful, professional and caring in working with my child. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Jeffrey Daly, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English
- 1932261799
- Harvard Medical School
- Brown University / Alpert Medical School
- University of Rochester Med Sch
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Dr. Daly has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence and Autism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Daly on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
