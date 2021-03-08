Dr. Jeffrey D'Andrea, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. D'Andrea is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey D'Andrea, DO
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey D'Andrea, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Kingston, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center and Wilkes - Barre General Hospital.
Locations
Frank A Berman DDS PC517 Pierce St, Kingston, PA 18704 Directions (570) 371-3536
Hospital Affiliations
- Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center
- Wilkes - Barre General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Busy office but courteous and friendly staff
About Dr. Jeffrey D'Andrea, DO
- Cardiology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1073506424
Education & Certifications
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Dr. D'Andrea has seen patients for Primary Pulmonary Hypertension, Pulmonary Hypertension and Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. D'Andrea on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. D'Andrea. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. D'Andrea.
