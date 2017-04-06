Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Daniels, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Daniels, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL.



Dr. Daniels works at Advocare South Jersey Orthopedic Associates in Voorhees, NJ with other offices in Blackwood, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Hip Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.