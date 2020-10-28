Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Daniels, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Eatontown, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Monmouth Medical Center, Ocean University Medical Center and Riverview Medical Center.



Dr. Daniels works at Monmouth Cardiology Associates in Eatontown, NJ with other offices in Freehold, NJ and Long Branch, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Lipid Disorders, Hyperlipidemia and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.