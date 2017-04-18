Dr. Jeffrey Danto, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Danto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Danto, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Livonia, MI.
Foot & Ankle Specialists of Southeast Michigan - Livonia15873 Middlebelt Rd Ste 400, Livonia, MI 48154 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Great people, if you want the best go see them.
- Podiatry
- English
Dr. Danto has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Danto accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Danto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Danto has seen patients for Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Danto on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Danto. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Danto.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Danto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Danto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.