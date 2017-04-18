Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Danto, DPM

Dr. Jeffrey Danto, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Livonia, MI.



Dr. Danto works at Foot & Ankle Specialists of Southeast Michigan in Livonia, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.