Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Danzig, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Berkeley Heights, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center and Valley Hospital.



Dr. Danzig works at Summit Health in Berkeley Heights, NJ with other offices in Ridgewood, NJ and Emerson, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Abdominal Pain and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.