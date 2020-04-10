Dr. Jeffrey Danzig, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Danzig is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Danzig, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Danzig, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Berkeley Heights, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center and Valley Hospital.
Dr. Danzig works at
Locations
Summit Medical Group Ambulatory Surgery Center1 Diamond Hill Rd, Berkeley Heights, NJ 07922 Directions (908) 273-4300Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
John P Mudry MD127 Union St, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 Directions (201) 445-8787
Bergen Medical Associates466 Old Hook Rd Ste 1, Emerson, NJ 07630 Directions (973) 340-0160Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday10:30am - 6:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
- Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Guardian
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Health Payors Organization
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Nippon Life Benefits
- Oxford Health Plans
- Pacificare Life and Health Insurance Co
- PHCS
- QualCare
- Special Needs Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been with Dr Danzig for 15 years now and he and his staff have always taken good care of all my gastro health needs. He has a great bedside manner and always takes the time to completely define what the problem and solution is. And the absolute most amazing part of his operation is, he is ALWAYS on time. I'm very lucky to have some great Dr's in my life but Dr D is the only one that is so punctual. Great Dr and person, I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Jeffrey Danzig, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Bronx Munic Hosp Ctr|Montefiore Medical Center - Moses Division
- Bronx Muni Hosp Ctr
- Bronx Muni Hosp Ctr|Bronx Muni Hospital Center
- New York University School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Danzig has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Danzig accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Danzig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Danzig works at
Dr. Danzig has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Abdominal Pain and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Danzig on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Danzig. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Danzig.
