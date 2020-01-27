Dr. Danziger has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jeffrey Danziger, MD
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Danziger, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Danziger, MD is an Addiction Psychiatry Specialist in Maitland, FL. They specialize in Addiction Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Forensic Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
Dr. Danziger works at
Dr. Danziger's Office Locations
Psychiatric Affiliates2300 Maitland Center Pkwy Ste 211, Maitland, FL 32751 Directions (407) 679-6400
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Highly intelligent and highly respected in the medical and judicial system! He was very kind and has a great sense of humor- helping our family in a time of crisis. We really appreciated his professionalism and help with our son. He is the professional you want in your corner.
About Dr. Jeffrey Danziger, MD
- Addiction Psychiatry
- 41 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- Forensic Psychiatry, Geriatric Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Danziger. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Danziger.
