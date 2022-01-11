Dr. Davenport has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jeffrey Davenport, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Davenport, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Edmond, OK. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.
Dr. Davenport works at
Locations
-
1
At One Focus Medical3815 S Boulevard, Edmond, OK 73013 Directions (405) 285-7568Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 1:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Davenport?
Amazing doctor, listens and hears you!
About Dr. Jeffrey Davenport, MD
- Family Medicine
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1336171925
Education & Certifications
- University of Kansas School of Medicine Program
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Oklahoma State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Davenport accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Davenport has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Davenport works at
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Davenport. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davenport.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davenport, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davenport appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.