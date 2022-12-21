Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Davis, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Davis, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with Lakewood Ranch Medical Center and Manatee Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Davis works at Coastal Eye Institute in Sarasota, FL with other offices in Lakewood Ranch, FL, Sun City Center, FL and Bradenton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Presbyopia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.