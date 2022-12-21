See All Ophthalmologists in Sarasota, FL
Dr. Jeffrey Davis, MD

Ophthalmology
4.2 (51)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Davis, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Davis, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with Lakewood Ranch Medical Center and Manatee Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Davis works at Coastal Eye Institute in Sarasota, FL with other offices in Lakewood Ranch, FL, Sun City Center, FL and Bradenton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Presbyopia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Davis' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Coastal Eye Institute
    1427 S Tamiami Trl, Sarasota, FL 34239 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 748-1818
  2. 2
    Coastal Eye Institute
    6310 Health Park Way Ste 340, Lakewood Ranch, FL 34202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 748-1818
  3. 3
    Coastal Eye Institute
    1515 Sun City Center Plz, Sun City Center, FL 33573 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 633-3065
  4. 4
    Coastal Eye Institute
    217 MANATEE AVE E, Bradenton, FL 34208 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 748-1818

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lakewood Ranch Medical Center
  • Manatee Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Presbyopia
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Presbyopia

Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Presbyopia
Dry Eyes
Eye Infections
Herpetic Keratitis
Astigmatism
B-Scan Ultrasound
Blepharitis
Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery
Chalazion
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Corneal Diseases
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Farsightedness
Foreign Body Removal from Eye
Iridocyclitis
Keratitis
Stye
Tear Duct Disorders
Ultrasound, Eye
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Vision Screening
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Anterior Scleritis
Autoimmune Diseases
Blindness
Contusion of the Eyeball
Corneal Dystrophy
Corneal Erosion
Corneal Flash Burns
Corneal Scar
Corneal Ulcer
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Eye Test
Floaters
Hyphema
Keratoconus
Ocular Surface Reconstruction
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome
Pterygium
Pterygium Surgery
Retina Diseases
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP)
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 51 ratings
    Patient Ratings (51)
    5 Star
    (39)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Dec 21, 2022
    He did both my cataracts. It was so simple.
    Wayne LaMura, Captain 747 (Retired) — Dec 21, 2022
    About Dr. Jeffrey Davis, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • English, Spanish
    • 1275795775
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Texas Southwestern
    • University of Florida College of Medicine
    • Stetson University
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Davis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Davis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Davis has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Presbyopia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Davis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    51 patients have reviewed Dr. Davis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

