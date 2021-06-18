Dr. Jeffrey Davis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Davis, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Davis, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Lancaster, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV and is affiliated with Lancaster General Hospital.
Rosenfeld, Belser and Davis ENT2185 Oregon Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601 Directions (717) 394-4342
Hospital Affiliations
- Lancaster General Hospital
Sinus infection and blockage. Was thorough with treatment plan . Final step was surgery which he explained everything to expect and what he would be doing. Great experience with a caring Dr.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 35 years of experience
- English
- Case W Res U Hosp
- Med Ctr Delaware
- JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
