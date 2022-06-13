Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Dayton, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Dayton, MD is a Pediatric Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Cardiology. They graduated from U OF BUFFALO SUNY SCH OF MED &amp; BIOMEDICAL SCI|U OF BUFFALO SUNY SCH OF MED &amp;amp; BIOMEDICAL SCI and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Dayton works at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.