Dr. Jeffrey Dayton, MD is a Pediatric Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Cardiology. They graduated from U OF BUFFALO SUNY SCH OF MED &amp; BIOMEDICAL SCI|U OF BUFFALO SUNY SCH OF MED &amp;amp; BIOMEDICAL SCI and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Maternal-Fetal Medicine (68th Street, J-130)525 E 68th St, New York, NY 10065 Directions (855) 854-4222
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Amida Care
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- SelectCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Pediatric Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia University Medical Center|Newyork-Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia University Medical Center
- Emory University Hospital
- U OF BUFFALO SUNY SCH OF MED &amp;amp; BIOMEDICAL SCI|U OF BUFFALO SUNY SCH OF MED &amp;amp;amp; BIOMEDICAL SCI
- Pediatric Cardiology
Dr. Dayton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dayton accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dayton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Dayton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dayton.
